Vicki Jensen Announces Run For First Congressional District

A former state senator is throwing her hat into the ring for the First Congressional District race in 2018.

Vicki Jensen served one term in the Minnesota's Senate from 2012 through 2016, representing Steele and part of Dodge, Rice and Waseca Counties.

Seeking the Democratic endorsement, she is looking to fill the seat currently held by Rep. Tim Walz, who is not seeking reelection as he runs for governor.

Jensen says in the Senate she worked on a number of rural issues including job training, transportation and health care.

Adding, it is an experience that will help her if elected to serve in Washington D.C.

Vicki Jensen, (D-First Congressional District Candidate) said, "With all the uncertainty and dysfunction that we're seeing out in Congress right now, I think we need representation from someone that has roots in the district, understands the issues, has done some work on it and works really hard to make sure that our rural communities don't get left behind."

If elected, Jensen says she'll work on rural broadband, trade and meeting the needs of the future.

Last fall, Jensen lost a reelection bid for state Senate to Republican challenger John Jasinski.

Republican Jim Hagedorn has already announced he will be making a third run for the First Congressional seat in 2018.

