North Mankato Taylor Library Invites Kids To Summer Reading Program

Summertime is in full force for students, but that doesn't mean it's time to stop learning.

The North Mankato Taylor Library is inviting kids to get involved in its 2017 reading program.

This year's theme— Build a Better World—brings readers from Preschool age through young adults together to explore... through building, construction, and random acts of kindness.

Activities in the summer program include story times, STEAM programs and more.

Program Outreach Librarian, Katie Sonnek says, "The program is a really fun way to get kids into the library and interested in reading and building a better world.we have a variety of programs to offer. We have different things to think about like Michelle is doing the kindness tree where kids do five random acts of kindness and then they bring in this hand print that has all those listed and they put it on the kindness tree and they get a little prize for it so it's a good way to think about giving back to the community as well as how literature is involved in doing that."

The camp also includes prize drawings.

Registration for "Build a Better World" begins today.

All programs are free of charge.

