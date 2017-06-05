Governor Dayton Reschedules Visit to Mankato

Governor Mark Dayton has rescheduled his visit to Mankato.

Dayton was scheduled to make a stop in town last Thursday but canceled due to an illness.

The Governor is scheduled to arrive at the Intergovernmental Center in Mankato tomorrow at 12:30 to talk about the budget bills signed into law last week.

Governor Dayton is also making a stop in Rochester Tuesday morning before coming to Mankato.

