MIDDAY EXPERT: Dangers Of High Radon Levels

Veleda Cordes, with Ahrens Heating and Air Conditioning, of New Ulm, joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about radon and the importance of getting your home checked for high levels.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Surgeon General’s Office have estimated that as many as 20,000 lung cancer deaths are caused each year by radon. Cordes spoke about what an unsafe range of radan level is and had tips on how to get your home checked for high levels of radon.