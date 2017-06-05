Reminder: No Lifeguards At Hiniker Pond

The Mankato Department of Public Safety says parents should make sure they are taking the extra precautions if they are sending their kids to one particular swimming location in town this summer.

Tourtellotte and Spring Lake Parks have lifeguards on duty, but Hiniker Pond does not.

Commander Matt DuRose says to make sure kids have adult supervision.

He says one of the biggest dangers of the pond is that people try to swim across it not realizing its length.

The city still patrols the park in the summer and it's for more than just to show their presence.

DuRose says,"We also want to make sure everybody is safe and we're observing those types of things to make sure we're correcting any behaviors that we need to be corrected. If that means a phone call to parents, we can certainly make that as well, but I think it is really up to the good judgment of the parents to make sure they are sending their kids with the appropriate supervision."

Adults going to Hiniker Pond are advised to be aware of the restrictions in place for alcohol and animals.

---KEYC News 12