Jury Seated in Minnesota Officer's Trial

By Ashley Hanley, News Anchor/Reporter
A jury has been seated for the trial of a Minnesota police officer charged in the shooting death of a black motorist after defense attorneys unsuccessfully tried to block one of two black jurors in the final group.

Defense attorney Earl Gray argued that an Ethiopian-American woman in the jury pool didn't understand the criminal justice system well enough to follow the proceedings.

Prosecutor Jeff Paulsen called that a pretext to block the woman because of her race. Judge William Leary rejected the defense challenge.

The only other minority on the panel is a young black man. The panel is made up of 12 jurors and three alternates.

Officer Jeronimo Yanez is charged with manslaughter in the July shooting of Philando Castile. Yanez's attorneys say the officer was reacting to the presence of a gun. Yanez is Latino.

11 a.m.

The jury in the manslaughter trial of a Minnesota police officer will be allowed to hear evidence that the black motorist he shot had a permit to carry a handgun.

Officer Jeronimo Yanez is charged in the death of Philando Castile last July in a St. Paul suburb. Prosecutors say Yanez shot Castile during a traffic stop after Castile said he had a gun. Yanez is Latino.

Defense attorneys said if statements about Castile's permit were allowed, they would argue it was obtained illegally in 2016 because he was allegedly a marijuana user at the time.

Opening statements are expected Monday afternoon after the jury pool of 23 is cut to 15.

12:03 a.m.

Opening statements are expected to begin Monday in the manslaughter trial of a Minnesota officer who fatally shot a black motorist.

St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo Yanez is on trial in the death of 32-year-old Philando Castile. Prosecutors say Yanez shot Castile during a July traffic stop after Castile said he had a gun. Authorities later found Castile had a gun permit.

Prosecutors have said Yanez's actions weren't reasonable, while the defense has said Yanez feared for his life.

Castile's girlfriend was in the car with her daughter and streamed the shooting's aftermath live on Facebook.

Yanez's trial began last week with jury selection. That's expected to wrap up Monday morning, with opening statements and witness testimony expected Monday afternoon.

Yanez, who is Latino, plans to testify in his defense.

