Summer Food Services For Children

In an effort to minimize hungry kids in the area, the summer food service program offers children 18–years–old or younger a meal at no charge Monday through Friday.

Funding is provided by the USDA and based on the number of meals served daily.

Service is offered at seven different locations including Franklin, Hoover, Roosevelt, Monroe, Rosa Parks, Kennedy and Mankato West High School.

Food Services Director, Ronald Schirmers says, "We have some sites that qualify due to the census of the people in their area, that's how they qualify for this. Some of the sites are made eligible due to the number of free reduced children in that school database during the school year. So we decided it was a great idea to open this up to the community to have meals for kids whose families maybe struggle with income in the summertime."

Mankato West opened today and the rest of the sites will open June 8th through August 25th.

Breakfast is served from 7:30–8:30 in the morning and lunch is served from 11:30–12:30.

Service partners also offer different programs in the summer to help with family budgeting.

Schirmers says, "One being our aces programs which in our building we are able to feed those children for free in the open sites and then we also partner with the YMCA and they bring some of their kids over. They're close by west high school and Roosevelt so they walk to some of those."

The Salvation Army also offers a summer feeding program for children with their 15th annual Mobile Outreach Meals.

Starting on June 12th through August 25th, meals will be served to children in need for free with two food trucks at 7 locations from 10:40 in the morning until 1:15 in the afternoon.

The trucks will be returning to hot lunches this year.

Adult meals are available for $4.00, unless volunteering with the program.

The Mobile Meal Routes are listed below:

ROUTE #1

University Mobile Park: 10:40am–11:10am

2001 Monks Ave

Red Cross: 11:20am–11:50am

105 Homestead Rd

Eastport Apartments: 12:00pm–12:30pm

1001 Eastport Dr

Southhaven MHC: 12:45pm–1:15pm

1125 Southhaven Dr

ROUTE #2

River Bend Mobile Estates: 11:00am –11:30am

600 Waseca Ave – Le Hillier

Eastwood Manor Mobile Park: 11:50am–12:20pm

2301 Hoffman Rd

Lime Valley Mobile Park: 12:45–1:15pm

101 Lime Valley St

1125 Southhaven Drive – Mankato

Note: Homestead will not be a location this year. They wished to take this year off.

--KEYC News 12