Mankato Woman Sentenced for Medicaid Fraud

A Mankato woman is sentenced for bilking the Department of Human Services out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Rebecca Swanson was sentenced to serve a year in jail and 20 years’ probation, and will also have to make restitution of just over 601 thousand dollars.

She pleaded guilty to six counts of theft by false representation back in February; 12 other charges were dismissed.

A criminal complaint said that between December 2010 and June of 2015, Swanson, doing business as Mybeck, Inc., billed Medicaid and UCare for services performed by Personal Care Assistants who had not been given background checks and were therefore unqualified.

The complaint says Swanson used employee numbers from previous PCA's who *were qualified when submitting those bills.

Swanson was also accused of billing for PCA work during a period that no Qualified Professional was on staff to supervise PCA services.

--- KEYC News 12