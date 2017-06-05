Mankato Woman Sentenced for Medicaid Fraud

Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13.
Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles.
New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective.
Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...
Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track. "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said. The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.
A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out.
Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.
Maintaining steady sleep schedule with ways to fall asleep without using medication.
Officials say five people were injured after a two vehicle crash and one remains in critical condition.
Authorities say carbon monoxide poisoning allegedly killed a Cloquet couple who were found dead in northeastern Minnesota.
One man is arrested after a high speed chase in Mankato earlier this morning.
A 28-year-old motorcyclist is killed in an accident over the weekend in Lyon County.
A 28-year-old Minnesota man accused of assaulting his fiancee's young son is now charged with murder after the boy died this weekend
