GMG's New Online Platform Brings Job Seekers and Employers Together

Greater Mankato Growth has launched a way to connect job seekers with employers.



The organization partnered with the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce and RealTime Talent to create an online job and internship portal called Greater Mankato Jobs. The website grew from the need to fill jobs in Mankato quickly and efficiently.



"Is to be a one stop portal for every job opportunity in the community, but it's also supposed to represent candidates and the job seekers when they can load up their resume, make an account and they can sit back and wait and be matched to jobs," Brett Zallek with Greater Mankato Growth said.



The portal will provide job seekers and employers of their top matches and also posts automatically to 5,000 local, regional and national job sites. You can find the portal and registration details on https://greatermankato.com/jobs

--KEYC News 12