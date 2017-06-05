KEYC - Road Work Takes Over St. James

Road Work Takes Over St. James

ST. JAMES, Minn. -

Road and utility work has overtaken the city of St. James, with both a MnDOT and city program.

Progress is moving along Highway 4 in St. James with work about two months in.

This summer's lawn ornament in St. James isn't a gnome but large concrete sewer pipes.

It's part of the work on two large projects, the city's lake outlet project, and MnDOT's Highway 4 reconstruction.

MnDOT Project Engineer Bob Williams said, "Crosses our project like you say, right angles basically, but we've gone through the worst of that part, and now we're going our separate ways with our separate projects."

Work on the Highway 4 project, at a tab of more than $15.6 million, started last year.

Williams said, "About half this project's cost is really city related utility work."

This year, it's entering full swing in the heart of the city.

Williams said, "Now we're finishing the work downtown as far as the underground work goes and after this, we'll be starting concert paving here within a couple weeks downtown."

The main intersection of First Avenue is in for a facelift with two mini roundabouts, which are expected to be done in about two months.

Williams said, "Have urban roundabout road yield for practice for the city folks before we open it up to through traffic."

But for St. James residents, life goes on.

Williams said, "Downtown, where we have pedestrians crossing through the project, so the contractor's been very good about leaving sidewalk in place until the last minute."

And it's something that's going to be around for a while.

Williams said, "After the county fair ends in later July, that's when we can begin some work on the southern end of this project."

Major construction on Highway 4 is also scheduled for 2018.

May 30, Governor Dayton signed the bonding bill with $5.9 million in funding for the public infrastructure cost of the project.

The city says they are currently working with the state to access the funding.

--KEYC News 12

