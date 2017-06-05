Police: Teen Shot in South Minneapolis Dies

Minneapolis police say a 17-year-old has died after he was shot over the weekend.

Officers responded Sunday afternoon to the shooting in south Minneapolis. When police arrived they found the teenager on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Police say he was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died Monday from his injuries.

The Hennepin County medical examiner's office will release the name of the victim as well as the cause of death.

Investigators are canvassing the area where the shooting happened and talking to witnesses.

-KEYC News 12