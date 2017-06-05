Reynolds Says She's Monitoring Decline in State Revenue

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she's monitoring a decline in state revenue for the current budget year but didn't specify what she'll do if there is a shortfall.

Reynolds told reporters Monday she will meet soon with budget officials within her administration to discuss options regarding the budget year that ends this month.

The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency released a report recently that indicated Iowa's revenue growth rate is below projections. If it continues, it could mean a shortfall of about $100 million in the roughly $7.2 billion state budget.

Lawmakers made reductions to state agencies in response to shortfalls reported late last year and in March. The state also dipped into a rainy day fund.

Reynolds says the state's incoming revenue receipts fluctuate and no decision has been made.

-KEYC News 12