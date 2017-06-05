North Mankato To Start Taking Bids On Future Water Park

The North Mankato City Council gets the ball rolling on a potential $2 million overhaul to the Spring Lake Park pool, discuss their future plans with the local option sales tax, and look ahead to Friday night's movie in the park.



Once the city's tax increment financing gets rolling, there's a good chance it'll go toward a massive renovation of the city's pool, turning it into a water park, based on renderings included in tonight's packet.

Tonight's action opens ups the project to bidding.

City staff also announced its intentions after the Minnesota Legislative session closed with North Mankato getting approval for only $9 million of the $15 million they requested in local option sales tax.



Also tonight, the city announces its Movie in the Park night, for Star Wars: The Force Awakens - The movie starts around 8:30, with a festival atmosphere of games and distractions beforehand.

-- KEYC News 12.