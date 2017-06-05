St. Mary's Ready For State Softball Tourney

The Sleepy Eye St. Mary's Knights are heading back to the state tournament for the first time since 2007 after clinching a berth in the Section 2A championship last Thursday against the Mankato Loyola Crusaders.

"I know this has been a goal for us since day one, so just being able to get here and accomplish it is very satisfying," said Jody Hansen, SESM junior.

The Knights are on their way to state after wrapping up an undefeated section tournament last week.

Boasting a 22–2 overall record entering Thursday's action.

"Overall when you look at our defense, we're very solid defensively, and I think as far as our offense we can be pretty explosive with our bats, and with our speed. I think that's what we'll bring to the state tournament," said Wendy Owens, SESM head coach.

Those bats have been clicking as of late outscoring opponents 41–3 in the section tournament with everyone contributing in the batting order.

"It's an advantage for our team, our lineup is solid 1–9, and we know we have the confidence in each other to know we can get the hit," said Anna Lux, SESM senior.

"Definitely having the depth is important because if our 1–4 batters aren't hitting, girls at the end of the lineup can pick us up, you need to have that to be successful," said Hansen.

The Knights have been able to pair that lethal offense with some stellar pitching from senior Anna Lux all season long ...

"It's awesome to have her always dialed in and focused, because she's a great leader. I'd say on the field, she's our number one leader. When she's focused and determined, I think everyone follows after her, and just plays up to her standard and wants to play well behind her so she keeps improving and keeps doing well," said Hansen.

"Her leadership, she is calm, knows she doesn't have to shoulder everything, and allows her defense to do their job as well, and that's all we need from her," said Owens.

And this season's state run is fueled in part by last year's runner–up finish in the section tournament.

"I think it put it all in perspective they knew they had the talent, and only having one senior graduate, and most of them returning was huge, they knew they had all the pieces, they just had to put them together and make them work," said Owens.

St. Mary's earned a three seed for the tournament ... and squares off against unseeded Pillager Thursday at one in the afternoon ...

We'll have highlights of that contest right here on KEYC News 12.

