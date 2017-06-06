Barn Destroyed In Renville County Fire

A barn is completely destroyed in a fire last night in Renville County.It happened just before 8 p.m.

First responders from 9 local agencies responded to the farm site along the 52000 block of 810th Avenue--about a mile and a half northeast of Buffalo Lake.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office says the barn sustained severe damage and is a total loss.

The cost of damage has not been determined.

No one was injured in the fire. Details on whether or not there were animals in the barn at the time haven’t been released.