Woman Arrested After Spirit Lake Police Uncover Drugs During Traffic Stop

A Spirit Lake woman is arrested and facing charges after a traffic stop yesterday.

Police pulled over Mariah Vassar, of Spirit Lake just after 2 p.m. near Zenith Avenue on Highway 9.

During the stop, police found numerous drug paraphernalia and a green plant material suspected to be marijuana.

Vassar was arrested and booked into the Dickinson County Jail on 6 charges, including possession of a controlled substance ,driving after revocation, speeding and possession of drug paraphernalia.