20-Year-Old Man Charged After High Speed Chase Through Blue Earth County

A 20-year-old man has been charged following a high speed chase in Mankato over the weekend.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff's office pulled over Kevin Shakwan Martinez just after 9 a.m. Sunday after noticing he wasn’t wearing his seatbelt.

Authorities called for backup after smelling an odor of burnt marijuana in the vehicle. Once backup arrived, Martinez fled the scene. Police say he traveled through the Pohl Road and Stadium Drive intersection at about 70 miles per hour.

When the State Patrol eventually stopped the vehicle, Martinez then fled on foot by Copper Village Circle before he was found hiding under a workbench in a garage.

Martinez is charged with one count of first degree burglary, two counts of fleeing a police officer, and reckless driving.