Estherville Man Arrested Following Disturbance

An Estherville man is arrested following a disturbance yesterday morning.

Police were called to the 900 block of 12th Avenue North just after 6 a.m. The caller reported hearing possible gunshots.

When officers arrived they made contact with two men in the street who were yelling at eachother.

Further investigation found that one of the men, 33-year-old James Short, of Estherville, had broken the windows out of a vehicle parked nearby and appeared to be intoxicated.

Short was arrested on charges of public intoxication and second degree criminal mischief.