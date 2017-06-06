Flood Disaster Assistance Still Available For Waseca County Residents

The city of Waseca says assistance is still available for those that had damage from the September flooding.

The city is offering help to residents through the Waseca County Long Range Disaster Recovery program, a local volunteer organization with resources to assist residents through grants to offset the repair cost.

The special application period for help runs through June 30th.

The city says many concerns have been brought up regarding repairs to basement walls and foundations.

The city says certain damage may be eligible for funding through a basement repair grant.

Those with ongoing flood-related issues are asked to contact Denise Wright with Waseca County

Emergency Management at 507-835-0690.