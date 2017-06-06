Gov. Dayton Joins U.S. Climate Alliance In Support Of Paris Accord

Governor Mark Dayton has added Minnesota to the U.S. Climate Alliance, in an effort to uphold the Paris Accord and take action on climate change.

Governor Dayton is one of 12 state governors to join the coalition. This in response to President Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris Accord.

The alliance was formed by governors in Washington, New York and California, and is committed to achieving the U.S. goal of reducing emissions 26 to 28 percent from 2005 levels. In addition the group is hoping to meet or exceed the targets of the federal Clean Power Plan.

Minnesota's clean energy economy employs about 15,000 Minnesotans, producing about $1 billion in economic activity each year.