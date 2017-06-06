County Road 12 Construction Project Resumes

After facing a delay, the Blue Earth county road 12 project will begin its' fifth and final stage.

The project provides an extension of county road 12 between county road 17 and state highway 83.

Construction is expected to start in mid to late July.

Due to the late start, most of the work will not be completed before this fall.

Blue Earth County Engineer, Ryan Thilges says,"We do intend to get the road from highway 83 to Hoffman constructed this year and then tie in from Hoffman to Prairie Winds. With that being said we want to leave the northern mile most likely will not be completed this year and that would be done hopefully before school resumes in 2018."

Ryan says predictions show anywhere from 12 to 20 thousand vehicles will use that road every day once that area is developed.

The extension of country road 12 is a way to help develop things out for future traffic.

Thilges says, "As you're seeing with the new school and the residential subdivisions and the growth that's happening on the southeast side of Mankato there's definitely a need for an eastern bypass of highway 22."

Limited lanes and road closures will take place during construction. We will keep you up to date.

--KEYC News 12