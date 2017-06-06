Guard Placed On Leave Over Student Altercation

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends keeping children from drinking juice.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends keeping children from drinking juice.
Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13.
Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13.
Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles.
Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles.
New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective.
New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective.
Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...
Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...
Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track. "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said. The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.
Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track. "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said. The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.
A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out.
A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out.
Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.
Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.
The North Mankato City Council gets the ball rolling on a potential $2 million overhaul to the Spring Lake Park pool
The North Mankato City Council gets the ball rolling on a potential $2 million overhaul to the Spring Lake Park pool
Two people suffered life-threatening injuries when their motorcycle collided with a deer in northern Minnesota.
Two people suffered life-threatening injuries when their motorcycle collided with a deer in northern Minnesota.
A 20-year-old man has been charged following a high speed chase in Mankato over the weekend.
A 20-year-old man has been charged following a high speed chase in Mankato over the weekend.
A barn is completely destroyed in a fire last night in Renville County.It happened just before 8 p.m.
A barn is completely destroyed in a fire last night in Renville County.It happened just before 8 p.m.
A 28-year-old Minnesota man accused of assaulting his fiancee's young son is now charged with murder after the boy died this weekend
A 28-year-old Minnesota man accused of assaulting his fiancee's young son is now charged with murder after the boy died this weekend