Guard Placed On Leave Over Student Altercation

A suburban high school security guard is on leave in Minnesota after an altercation with a student.

The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan school district guard is accused of using excessive force in removing a student during an altercation. The Muslim student says the guard pulled of her hijab after putting handcuffs on her. Police were called and took the student to the station where she was questioned and released.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations says the 15-year-old sophomore was harassed by a male student and called a terrorist. A fight ensued and the security guard and school police liaison officer intervened. CAIR says the security guard focused only on the girl.