Feds Seek To Dismiss Twin Metals Mineral Rights Lawsuit

The Justice Department has moved to dismiss a lawsuit challenging an Obama administration decision against renewing mineral rights leases for the proposed Twin Metals copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota.

In a motion late Monday, the Justice Department says the federal district court in Minnesota lacks jurisdiction to hear the case, and that it must be brought in the Federal Court of Claims instead.

An environmental group involved in the case, Northeastern Minnesotans for Wilderness, makes some similar arguments in its own motion to dismiss.

The filings follow Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue's statement that federal agencies would proceed with a two-year study on whether copper-nickel mining should be permitted on federal lands in the watershed that flows into the Boundary Waters Canoe Area.

That includes the Twin Metals site near Ely.