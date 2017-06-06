Gov. Dayton Stops in Mankato

Governor Dayton makes a stop in Mankato Tuesday afternoon.

He began his stop by talking about his plan to avoid a legal battle with the legislature.

He sent a letter to the House and Senate leaders to ask them to come to an agreement together before the battle hits the court.

You may recall that Republicans hired an attorney over Dayton's choice to defund the legislature with line–item vetoes.

But he also touted the success of the legislature, along with his disappointments.

One of those disappointments hit home for Southern Minnesota, including transportation.

Dayton says, "There were some good feature, I'm disappointed compared to what was possible. Transportation is overdue without funds from the general fund without a dedicated long–term viable source of financing is going to set us up for problems down the road.

Dayton says he was also glad the legislature got funding for the St. Peter Security Hospital.

Dayton says he's hopeful they can work out an agreement before a court hearing is scheduled.

-KEYC News 12