Thrive: New Juice Recommendations

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends keeping children from drinking juice.

Mankato Clinic Pediatrician, Dr. Katie Smentek says, "There's increasing concerns in the rise in childhood obesity as well as cavities and dental issues and they found that there is an association with too much juice too young an increase risk in these problems."

The sugar in the juice is the leading factor for both obesity and dental issues.

Smentek says, "It's also the fact that there's minimal fiber in it. So if you eat an apple there's a lot of good stuff in that apple that is taken out of it when they turn it into juice. The reasons for those dental problems is because the sugars just sit on the teeth all day and lead to dental decay."

The AAP says kids under 1 should have no juice at all unless you're using it to treat constipation.

Smentek says, "I use it like a medicine so if a kid is constipated they could get some pear juice or prune juice. But under one no juice at all, between 1 and 3 years old they can get 4 ounces between 4-6,4-6 6 ounces and 8 and up can have 8 ounces a day."

Stressing the importance that it should be 100 percent fruit juice and if your toddler is drinking juice choose wisely what they drink it from to help dental decay.

Smentek says, "Toddlers not carry juice in a sipper cup because if they sip on it throughout the day it's just going to sit on the teeth all day long. That you also not drink juice before bed because again its going to sit on their teeth all night and that they not drink it from a bottle."

The best solution would to be having your child drink milk or water.

--KEYC News 12

