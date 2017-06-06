KEYC - Thrive: New Juice Recommendations

Thrive: New Juice Recommendations

Posted: Updated:
By Brittany Kemmerer, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
Connect

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends keeping children from drinking juice.
Mankato Clinic Pediatrician, Dr. Katie Smentek says, "There's increasing concerns in the rise in childhood obesity as well as cavities and dental issues and they found that there is an association with too much juice too young an increase risk in these problems."
The sugar in the juice is the leading factor for both obesity and dental issues.
Smentek says, "It's also the fact that there's minimal fiber in it. So if you eat an apple there's a lot of good stuff in that apple that is taken out of it when they turn it into juice. The reasons for those dental problems is because the sugars just sit on the teeth all day and lead to dental decay."
The AAP says kids under 1 should have no juice at all unless you're using it to treat constipation.
Smentek says, "I use it like a medicine so if a kid is constipated they could get some pear juice or prune juice. But under one no juice at all, between 1 and 3 years old they can get 4 ounces between 4-6,4-6 6 ounces and 8 and up can have 8 ounces a day."
Stressing the importance that it should be 100 percent fruit juice and if your toddler is drinking juice choose wisely what they drink it from to help dental decay.
Smentek says, "Toddlers not carry juice in a sipper cup because if they sip on it throughout the day it's just going to sit on the teeth all day long. That you also not drink juice before bed because again its going to sit on their teeth all night and that they not drink it from a bottle."
The best solution would to be having your child drink milk or water.

--KEYC News 12
 

  • Thrive: Eat, Move, SleepMore>>

  • Thrive: New Juice Recommendations

    Thrive: New Juice Recommendations

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 3:24 PM EDT2017-06-06 19:24:31 GMT

    The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends keeping children from drinking juice. 

    The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends keeping children from drinking juice. 

  • Thrive: Sculpture Tour Promoting Wellness

    Thrive: Sculpture Tour Promoting Wellness

    Monday, June 5 2017 6:31 PM EDT2017-06-05 22:31:07 GMT

    Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13. 

    Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13. 

  • Thrive: Shingles Can Strike Years After Chicken Pox

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-05-23 23:53:49 GMT

     Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles. 

     Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles. 

  • THRIVE: Hepatitis C Treatment

    THRIVE: Hepatitis C Treatment

    Monday, May 22 2017 5:11 PM EDT2017-05-22 21:11:22 GMT

    New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective. 

    New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective. 

  • THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month

    THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 9:44 PM EDT2017-05-17 01:44:35 GMT

    Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...

    Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...

  • THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:39:04 GMT

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

  • THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:52:09 GMT

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

  • THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    Thursday, April 27 2017 6:51 PM EDT2017-04-27 22:51:58 GMT

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.