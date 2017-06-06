I Can! Programs Start Soon At State Parks

There will be plenty of opportunities to get out and experience Minnesota's natural splendor over the summer months, and The Minnesota DNR wants to make sure that everybody has the opportunity to enjoy it by getting people to sign up for the "I Can! Camp" program.

"So 'I Can!' is a series of different educational programs," said Assistant Park Manager Maureen Ziskovsky. "I can... camp, mountain bike, paddle. It's just to help people to be out in the outdoors learning different techniques that they might not have."

"I Can! Camp" demonstrates how to set up a tent, start a campfire, prepare meals, and there are even classes on kayaking, canoeing, rock climbing, mountain biking, and fishing.

"It's something new, so that's a little exciting if you're not familiar with state parks and if you are from familiar with state parks but you may not camp you got a different aspect and a different way to enjoy the state park," said Ziskovsky.

The programs are not just for beginners. People with intermediate skills are encouraged to sign up to learn some new tricks.

"You don't have to be a beginner in the program, you can have years of experience and still join the programs. It's going to give you some different tools and tricks in order to learn different things," said Ziskovsky.

The "I Can! Camp" basic camp program will be held at Flandrau State Park in New Ulm over the Father's Day weekend.

Reservations are now being taken for different programs starting in June through the end of August. The "I Can! Camp" skills course is $60 for one night, which includes two adults and up to three children. Prices will vary depending on the program you want to sign up for.

"You get to try something new. And who doesn't want to do that? And who doesn't want to sit by a campfire for a weekend," said Ziskovsky.

For more information on the "I Can" courses, including program dates times, and locations...

