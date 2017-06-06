Waseca Welcomes International Feed Buyers

A group of international feed buyers made their way to Waseca to get a firsthand look at a Minnesota soybean operation.



In an effort to expand international markets and create relationships with overseas buyers, the Minnesota Soybean Research and Promotion Council initiated the farm visit.



"We export 56% of our product outside of the country so it's a huge market for us we have to be out there promoting, educating and trying to be just a little bit better than the other guys so they'll buy from us and not from other parts of the world," farmer Scott Singlestad said.



"It's essential I think not only for the Minnesota suppliers of the feed ingredients that these folks are buying but for them to also go back to their home countries and be able to talk about the industry," Emily Jerve with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture added.



The feed buyers who came represent nine different countries. The visit allowed them to witness firsthand how the crop is handled and stored, essential for establishing a lasting connection between Minnesota farmers and international buyers.



"We do visits overseas and we invite people to come back to view our country and our farming practices and see our products and manufacturing and distribution and how it all works. That's been probably one of the biggest selling points of U.S. soy is logistics because we can pretty much promise when, where and when's it's going to be there and the price it's going to be," Singlestad said.



From here, the buyers will make their way to Des Moines for the World Pork Expo.

--KEYC News 12