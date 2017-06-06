Captain in Wrong Airport Landing Retired

The North Mankato City Council gets the ball rolling on a potential $2 million overhaul to the Spring Lake Park pool
Two people suffered life-threatening injuries when their motorcycle collided with a deer in northern Minnesota.
A 20-year-old man has been charged following a high speed chase in Mankato over the weekend.
A 28-year-old Minnesota man accused of assaulting his fiancee's young son is now charged with murder after the boy died this weekend
A barn is completely destroyed in a fire last night in Renville County.It happened just before 8 p.m.
A Spirit Lake woman is arrested and facing charges after a traffic stop yesterday.
An Estherville man is arrested following a disturbance yesterday morning.
Rebecca Swanson pleaded guilty to six counts of theft by false representation back in February.
