FARM FORWARD: Big Improvements In Late Planting Corn

When they're busy, they're busy. Getting corn in the ground as soon as possible jumpstarts the growing process, makes sure the plant is prepared for the summer heat, and leaves more leeway come harvest time.

But sometimes the weather just doesn't cooperate, and growers are left with a tough choice.



"Recently, the spring of 2013 was one of the worst seasons we had been through. A lot of farmers didn't have their corn planted. It was early June. The weather hadn't cooperated. They were wondering what's going to happen. They were disappointed to think they'd be better off taking insurance than planting a crop. So at that time the Corn Growers funded some work for us to look at planting dates with corn - targeting some of the later dates to see what might happen," Crop scientist Tom Hoverstad said.

The last time late planting had been tested was in the early 1990s, and it showed that yields decreased to about 100 bushels an acre, nearly half the yield we currently have.

But as the study found, yields on healthy crops have increased a lot since then too, and a major component of harm to yields, hot dry weather when the plant needs water the most, have decreased in the past 5-10 years.

Researchers hope the findings will take off some of the spring planting rush edge.

"Wait for conditions to be right. Don't stress out over trying to get the corn crop planted before May 1st and planting in the wet soils that you shouldn't be planting in," Hoverstad said.

Of course, we're still dealing with Minnesota weather, so there's still a need for a disclaimer.

"Certainly there can be years when we have very hot, dry conditions in August. It hasn't happened as often as it used to, but it's still a risk," Hoverstad said.

-- KEYC News 12.