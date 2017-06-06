Scarlets Stay Alive With Win Over Eagles

Saints have won 15 straight.
Tigers win 5-3 over Knights.
Mankato West wins 9-4 over New Ulm.
Stingers win 10-2.
The Sleepy Eye St. Mary's Knights softball team is heading back to the state tournament for the first time since 2007.
ML/GHEC/T wins 5-1 over ACGC.
Tigers outscoring opponents 21-4 in tournament.
Area athletes punch tickets to Hamline University next week.
