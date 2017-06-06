KEYC - Springfield Tops SESM, Falls to ACGC

Springfield Tops SESM, Falls to ACGC

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
The Springfield Tigers and Sleepy Eye St. Mary's Knights battled in the Section 2A tournament Tuesday. 

Tigers win 5-3 over SESM, but fell 4-2 against ACGC who plays against ML/GHEC/Truman in the section final on Thursday. 

