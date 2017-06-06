St. Peter Saints Rolling Into State Softball Tourney

The St. Peter softball team is heading to the state tournament just as hot as any team in the Class AA tourney having won 15 straight entering Thursday's play.

"I think being so lethal these last 15 games will give us a lot of momentum heading into the state tournament right now," said Alexis Reese, St. Peter senior.

"We have really great defense all around, and then 1–9 they can all produce hits, and score, and I think we'll be a threat," said Heidi Niemeyer, St. Peter head coach.

Coming into this season the St. Peter Saints were anxious to hit the diamond again after coming so close to clinching a state berth for the past two years.

But now the Saints are back in the state tournament for the first time in ten years.

"Well this is our first time since 2007, first time since I've been in coaching, but we've been in the section final the last two years, so it feels really good," said Niemeyer.

"Being runner up the past two years, that makes this trip a little bit more special than missing out the last two years," said Reese.

The Saints feature a an experienced squad with 10 seniors and are always capable of coming up with a hit whenever they need it.

"We had timely hits, especially in the section tournament, we just got people on base, and the people that came up to the plate, they hit the girls in," said Niemeyer.

St. Peter is 20–4 on the season and comes into the Class AA tournament as the five seed.

They'll face Dilworth Glyndon Felton at nine Thursday morning over at Caswell Park.

We'll have highlights of that contest right here on KEYC News 12.