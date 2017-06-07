Mankato Man Charged In Undercover Prostitution Sting

Police in a Minneapolis suburb say three teenagers trying to sneak out of a grocery with a stolen cake store got a not-so-sweet surprise.
The first of tens of thousands of U.S. lawsuits over Swiss agribusiness giant Syngenta's introduction of a genetically engineered corn seed variety is underway in a Kansas federal courtroom
Two people are dead after an all-terrain vehicle crash in northwestern Minnesota.
Two people suffered life-threatening injuries when their motorcycle collided with a deer in northern Minnesota.
The North Mankato City Council gets the ball rolling on a potential $2 million overhaul to the Spring Lake Park pool
Governor Dayton makes a stop in Mankato Tuesday afternoon.
