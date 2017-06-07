Mankato Man Charged In Undercover Prostitution Sting

A Mankato man is charged in an undercover prostitution sting.

Undercover officers from the city of Mankato placed an ad for prostitution on Craigslist last month.

33-year-old David John Seath, of Mankato, responded to that ad and agreed to pay $160 for sex with a woman.

Officers with the New Ulm Police Department met and arrested Seath at the Mankato hotel, where they agreed to meet.

He is charged with one count of engaging in prostitution.