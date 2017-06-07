Guilty Pleas From Bemidji Man In Woman's Death, Sexual Assault Of Girl

A Bemidji man has pleaded guilty to killing a woman with whom he was having sex, then kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl who had been staying with the victim.

Thirty-three-year-old Jacob Kinn entered the pleas Tuesday to second-degree unintentional murder, kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Kinn testified he strangled Melissa Norby with a belt at her trailer home in Bemidji June 21, then took the girl and set the house on fire. Kinn testified he assaulted the child at his Bemidji home, then tied her up and went to work. He says he later took her to a camper near Bigfork on land owned by his brother.

Sentencing is scheduled June 26.