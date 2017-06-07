8 Charged In Brawl During Blue Earth Blackout Party

8 men are charged following a large brawl during a Blue Earth County Blackout party.

Officers were dispatched to a large fight at an apartment complex April 8.

When police arrived, the report says there were hundreds of people in the streets around the apartment.

Further investigation and video from witnesses found the 8 individuals were allegedly responsible for causing a large disturbance and assaulting people after being kicked out of a party.21-year-old Jorge Isaac Munoz-Pederson, of Glenwood, 24-year-old Vontaine Garner, of Mankato, 23-year-old Medi Okugn Opiew, of Mankato,25-year-old Javonn Taylor, of Mankato, and 21-year-old Kionte Smith, of Mankato face one count of third degree riot, two counts of fifth degree assault and one count of disorderly conduct.

The three others, 19-year-old Devin Neis, of Redwood Falls, 18-year-old Amnabear Nyigwo, of Mankato, and 25-year-old Obed Olok, of Mankato face similar charges, with fifth degree assault charges upgraded to a gross misdemeanor due to prior convictions.