GOP Lawmakers Support Trump Choice For FBI Chief

A Mankato man is charged in an undercover prostitution sting.
A Mankato man is charged in an undercover prostitution sting.
Two people suffered life-threatening injuries when their motorcycle collided with a deer in northern Minnesota.
Two people suffered life-threatening injuries when their motorcycle collided with a deer in northern Minnesota.
Police in a Minneapolis suburb say three teenagers trying to sneak out of a grocery with a stolen cake store got a not-so-sweet surprise.
Police in a Minneapolis suburb say three teenagers trying to sneak out of a grocery with a stolen cake store got a not-so-sweet surprise.
A Bemidji man has pleaded guilty to killing a woman with whom he was having sex, then kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl who had been staying with the victim.
A Bemidji man has pleaded guilty to killing a woman with whom he was having sex, then kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl who had been staying with the victim.
The Sleepy Eye St. Mary's Knights softball team is heading back to the state tournament for the first time since 2007.
The Sleepy Eye St. Mary's Knights softball team is heading back to the state tournament for the first time since 2007.
The city of Waseca says assistance is still available for those that had damage from the September flooding.
The city of Waseca says assistance is still available for those that had damage from the September flooding.
Kurt Keiser with River Valley Running joined KEYC News 12 as our Midday Expert today to talk about finding the right type of tennis shoe for your foot.
Kurt Keiser with River Valley Running joined KEYC News 12 as our Midday Expert today to talk about finding the right type of tennis shoe for your foot.