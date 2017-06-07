KEYC - GOP Lawmakers Support Trump Choice For FBI Chief

GOP Lawmakers Support Trump Choice For FBI Chief

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect
President Donald Trump says he'll nominate a former Justice Department official as FBI director.
    Trump's tweets that his choice  lawyer Christopher Wray  is ``a man of impeccable credentials.''
    There's no more information in the two-sentence tweet that ends, ``Details to follow.''
    Wray emerged from a list of former prosecutors, politicians and law enforcement officials interviewed by Trump since the president fired FBI Director James Comey last month.
    Wray works at the King & Spalding law firm. He represented New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie during the investigation into the George Washington Bridge lane-closing case. Two former Christie aides were convicted of plotting to close bridge lanes to punish a Democratic mayor who wouldn't endorse the Republican governor.
    Wray worked for the Justice Department under President George W. Bush.