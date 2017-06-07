Minnesota Soybean Teams Up With DieselSellerz To Promote Biodiesel

The stars from Discovery's hit show 'Diesel Brothers' are partnering with the Minnesota Soybean Research and Promotion Council to promote biodiesel.

The DieselSellerz brothers are taking on the task of building a biodiesel truck for the Soybean organization with the build set to air on an upcoming episode of the show.

The DieselSellerz will make appearances at Farmfest August 2nd and at the 2018 Minnesota Ag Expo in Mankato, where the biodesel truck will be unveiled.

The Minnesota Soybean Research and Promotion Council says biodiesel contributed about $1.7 billion dollars to the state's economy last year.

The group says the partnership is part of a larger awareness campaign to show the benefits of biodiesel in Minnesota.