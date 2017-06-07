Charges Filed In Fatal Wrong Way Crash

A South Dakota man is facing three criminal vehicular homicide charges following a fatal wrong-way crash on I–90 near Fairmont back in March.



According to the criminal complaint, 48–year–old Mark Jason Wendland is accused of driving west in the eastbound lanes and collided with an SUV.

A passenger in the SUV, 21-year-old Hannah Stoesz of Mountain Lake was pronounced dead at the scene.

The State Patrol investigation says Wendland was also "extremely intoxicated" during the time of the crash.

A blood test taken three hours after the crash found a blood–alcohol level of 0.188.

Wendland's first court appearance on the felony counts is scheduled for June 20 in Martin County Court.

