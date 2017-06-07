Orono Police Dept. Seeking Help In Locating Missing Man

The Orono Police Department is looking for assistance in locating 34-year-old Todd Lawrence Lano.

Todd was last seen in Orono on May 31, 2017. His usual place of residence is in Mound. He has not had contact with anyone since the 31st and because of health concerns authorities are concerned for his welfare.

Todd was last seen wearing shorts and a t-shirt with cut sleeves. He is described as 5’09”, 140 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. Todd has tattoos that go around his biceps on both arms – one is a tribal tattoo and one is a barbed wire tattoo.

If you think you have seen Todd or have information regarding his whereabouts please contact the Orono Police Department at 952-249-4700 (after hours 952-258-5321) or dial 911.