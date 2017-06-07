1 Swimmer Dead, 2nd Revived In Hudson

A 19-year-old Minnesota man has died after being pulled from the St. Croix River in Hudson. Police say a second teen in the group of swimmers at Lakefront Park Tuesday was revived by bystanders.

Authorities say the 19-year-old began having difficulty in the water and an 18-year-old man went in the river to help. Friends were able to rescue the younger teen when he too began to have trouble in the water. Bystanders gave him CPR, he regained consciousness and he was breathing on his own by the time first responders arrived. He was taken to a hospital in Hudson.

Divers recovered the older teen, from St. Paul, about an hour later. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. The 18-year-old who survived is from Maplewood, Minnesota.