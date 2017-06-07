MIDDAY EXPERT: Travel Safety Tips

Lauri Ludewig from Emerald Travel & Cruises joined KEYC News 12 as today's Midday Expert. In wake of the recent string of terror attacks overseas, Ludewig says she has seen some heightened concern from travelers, but she says there are a variety of steps they can take in order to ease that tension. Those include certain programs that allow travelers to notify their family immediately in the case of emergency.

When it comes to a vacation package, she also had some tips on what deals to watch for.