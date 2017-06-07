Mankato Dept. Of Public Safety Offering Crime Free Training To Landlords

The Mankato Department of Public Safety is looking to train landlords on how to keep crime out of their rental properties.

Mankato is not the only community taking part in the training..Landlords from North Mankato, Saint Peter, Madelia, and Le Sueur have already signed up to take part.

The program teaches the owners and managers of rental properties how to respond constructively to the issue of illegal activities, as well as rights of tenants and landlords.

It has yielded benefits in other communities such as increased demand for rental units, a safer environment and a decrease in calls for public safety services.

Commander Matt DuRose with the Mankato Dept. of Public Safety said, "We want to make sure that, they're doing everything to keep their property safe. They're insuring that they're having the right tenants living at their property, and they're holding their tenants accountable when they make mistakes."

The training is required to be certified as a Crime Free Multi-Unit Housing Property.

This year's meeting is scheduled for June 27th at the Verizon Center.

Registration on the City of Mankato's website is open until June 16th.