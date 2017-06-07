Fisheries Scientists to Review Minnesota Lake's Fish Count

A nationwide group of fisheries scientists will review the Minnesota Department of Natural Resource's walleye assessment on a popular fishing lake after resort owners questioned its low population of the fish.

This is the second year anglers have been banned from harvesting walleye at Mille Lacs Lake because the department's survey indicated the walleye population is low.

Some resort owners questioned the assessment because fishing on the lake has gone well this year.

Department officials told the Mille Lacs Fisheries Advisory Committee on Monday that the experts, led by Dr. Chris Vandergoot of the U.S. Geological Survey, will be available to answer committee members' questions.

Last month, the committee requested a meeting with Gov. Mark Dayton to discuss Mille Lacs management. A spokesman for Dayton says the meeting will happen this summer.

