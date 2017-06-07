North Dakota Federal Judge Nominated for Appeals Court

North Dakota's U.S. senators say President Donald Trump has nominated U.S. District Judge Ralph Erickson to serve on the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Erickson is a federal judge in Fargo. He's served in various judicial positions for nearly a quarter of a century. In 2003, he was nominated by President George W. Bush and confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as a federal judge.

Erickson says he's "humbled and honored" by the confidence Trump has shown in him. His nomination will need to be confirmed by the Senate.

Sen. John Hoeven and Sen. Heidi Heitkamp both say they'll support his nomination.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals handles appeals from federal courts in the Dakotas, Arkansas, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri and Nebraska.

