Madelia Rebuilds

In February 2016, a fire spread through downtown Madelia destroying eight businesses. Now the small town of just over 2,000 is on the cusp of becoming whole again.

Following Madelia's devastating fire, the odds were against rebuilding.



"The business owners and the property owners what they've done is incredibly unselfish thing. They could have taken their insurance proceeds and retired, they could have walked away but not one of them did, they all got together as a group and said we're going to rebuild and basically they did it before they got any aid," Madelia Strong President Tom Osborne said.



If they wouldn't have rebuilt, the future of the town would have been uncertain.



"When you look at all the terrible things that could happen, not rebuilding was not an option that anybody wanted to look at," Osborne added.



Then came Madelia Strong... raising between $300-400,000.



"There are a lot of local people, people with Madelia connections throughout the country that were sending in contributions to try to help out," Osborne said.



And that's where the Alumni of Madelia comes in. Now living in the Twin Cities, over 18 graduates from 1975-2005 are throwing a fundraising event for the businesses affected by the fire.



"There's a true spirit of community that doesn't leave when you leave Madelia that just doesn't leave you so the alumni are very engaged and it's going to be a very fun event," organizer Margaret Murphy said.



The goal is to raise between $50-100,000.



"Everybody feels it's a great thing to do. I think it reestablishes people's nostalgia for the community that they had and I think again it's a really resilient community. It's got incredible determination and I think everybody is really proud to do what they can even though they don't live there anymore," Murphy added.



The fundraiser will be held in Bloomington on June 11th. For more information on the fundraiser and how to donate, visit https://www.madeliastrong.com/copy-of-donate