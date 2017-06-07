Red Bulls Return Home

"I'm going to give my daddy a big squeeze."

Nearly a year ago... More than 200 service members in the second Battalion, 135th Infantry Regiment said goodbye to their loved ones when they were deployed for an important mission in Egypt.

"We've been counting down with jelly beans."

Finally today, the last jelly bean was added to the container.

"It's been a struggle a really long 11 months. It's the longest we've been apart."

An emotional day for many... as they wait for their soldiers to arrive.

Wife, Ashley Schroeder says, "She gets to see her daddy. She was ten days old when he left and so she's pretty excited and I'm excited for them to get to see each other and not just over Skype and things."

Raising Elliot on her own, Ashley is excited to pass the reigns to her husband and see their bond grow.

Ashley says, "I think he did one bath when he left and she just laid there and now she splashes and throws toys."

Service Member, Dan Schroeder says, "It was extremely tough. It sucked because at first I didn't feel like a dad more of just like a provider but now I finally get to meet her. Hopefully she will like me but yeah it was tough."

Tight hugs, kisses and happy tears everywhere... as the soldiers marched in reuniting with friends and family.

--KEYC News 12