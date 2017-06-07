Bringing Broadband To Rural America

The Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission is making his way across the Midwest addressing the digital divide that can exist in rural America.

June 7, he sat down with several area and state telecom companies in Madelia about connecting online.

Sometimes it can be hard for telecommunication companies to get broadband out rural America.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said, "Building a broadband network is really hard, it's expensive, it takes a lot of effort and time, and so just of necessity, the economics are very challenging."

Whether through a hardline or wireless 4G, providing speedy internet is behind the stop in Madelia for FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, with reassurances of the federal commit to what's often compared to rural electrification, just for the 21st century.

Pai said, "To me, the number one issues for the FCC is closing the digital divide, as I've called it, and that means making sure that infrastructure investment pours into parts of that haven't necessarily known it before."

According to a report from the FCC last year, four percent of Americans who live in an urban setting lack a fixed broadband connection, but in the rural areas, that number jumps to 39 percent, and that can pose a big problem for those who choose to live out in the country and the companies that serve them.

President and CEO of Minnesota Telecom Alliance Brent Christensen said, "You can't recover the money from per monthly service charges to the customers and expect to have the customer, so without the commitment of the federal government and the state of Minnesota through the broadband grant program; we would not be able to do it."

Pai stresses this isn't a partisan issue, saying the FCC is making reforms to subsidy programs to fund service where it currently doesn't exist and other initiatives as part of a multi–billion dollar investment.

"One of the things I wanted to make sure the FCC did was to reform some of our subsidy programs to number one direct funding to unserved parts of America. Currently, for interest, we spend hundreds of millions of dollars to subsidize areas that already have broadband service," Pai said,

As the internet connects to more parts of life, it's gone from a want to need, especially for rural America, with agriculture, business, education and heath care coming to rely on a constant connection.

--KEYC News 12