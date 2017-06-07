UPDATE: Waseca Police Say Missing Man is Found

UPDATE: Waseca Police say he was located safely

The Waseca Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 70-year-old Hispanic male with Alzheimer's.

He walked away from a residence in 800 block of 3rd Street NW around 5:30 pm on Wednesday.. He is wearing tan colored pants and a short sleeve cream button up shirt. He only speaks Spanish.

If the public is able to check garages, sheds or any out buildings, the police say it would be greatly appreciated. If you have seen him or know his whereabouts please contact 911 immediately.

