Scarlets Eye Winning Back to Back State Titles

The defending Class AAA softball champions are heading into this week's state tournament hoping to repeat last year's success.

The Mankato West Scarlets come into Thursday's action as the one seed with a 21–3 record on the season.

"It's a great opportunity, we've worked hard all season long, and we've been pushed to our limits in a few games, and I think we've bounced back, and it's great to know that we'll have a chance to win a state championship two years in a row," said Hannah Hastings, Mankato West senior.

The Mankato West Scarlets softball team is gearing up for its second straight state tournament after dominating in the section tournament.

The Scarlets outscored opponents 34–7 in the tourney and are coming into Thursday's first round of the state tournament with a lot of momentum.

"I think it's a little bit different than last season, in a way that I think our bats are a lot more hot, and we can hit up and down the lineup. We miss Lexi this season, but Briggs has been doing a great job in the circle, and she has a great defense behind her," said Hastings.

"If somebody's not hitting, somebody behind them is going to pick them up, we feel like we have one of the stronger hitting lineups that we've seen this year one through nine. They seem to put pressure on the other team, and if we put enough pressure on them, we're going to score some runs," said Don Krusemark, West head coach.

"I really like that our batting order is really strong all the way through. People tend to overlook us, but it's like we're good all the way through, and we always find a way to pick each other up, and find a way to make things good," said Hannah Rode, West junior.

This is the program's eighth state appearance and fourth under head coach Don Krusemark.

And all the experience from last year's title run should help ease the nerves during for the upcoming tournament.

"We're going to come out and play hard, I'll tell you that. And we're going to be focused, and I think being there last year will be a big benefit, because we know what to expect because there is a lot of stuff going on at the state tournament, and you can be easily sidetracked if you're not careful. We know what's going on, and I think that's going to be a big benefit for us," said Krusemark.

"I'm so excited, I'm ready to go back, see what we can do, and see if we can do something that's unheard of."

The title defense begins Thursday as the Scarlets battle Waconia at 11 in the morning We'll have highlight of that contest right here on KEYC News 12.