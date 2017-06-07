Interfaith Group Hopes To Open Homeless Shelter By October

Area churches are banding together to meet the needs of the Mankato homeless population.



"We are well into the planning stages now. The idea of doing a shelter came about a year ago. Since then we've been talking to our congregations, talking ot other people doing shelters like this to figure out if it's feasible here," Collette Brody Grund said.



"Centenary hosts a daily breakfast, free from 9-11. A lot of the people that come by, as we've gotten to know them, we learn about their difficulty finding affordable housing, shelter in the winter. As we learned what they were facing it became obvious there were some gaps. Families that had just been evicted. Men who have an addiction issue and can't use the dry shelter at the Salvation Army," Rev. Erica Koser said.

"There are four congregations right now that are ready to open their buildings and 6-8 others having the conversation. Our plan is for every congregation participating there is no cost. Connections Ministry, which is an organization of downtown churches that are hosting the shelter will provide all the funding and we're working on raising that funding right now," Brody Grund said.

-- KEYC News 12